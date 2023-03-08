AWOS launched for women seafarers

Hong-Kong headquartered and world’s leading ship management company, and also a major employer of Indian seafarers, Anglo-Eastern Group has launched ‘Anglo-Eastern Women of Sea’ (AWOS) network on International Women’s Day primarily to provide global platform for women seafarers to share knowledge and experiences, and also provide mentorship and support.

“AWOS will bring a sense of community and empowerment among the women associated with the Anglo-Eastern Group. It will also work to address the gender imbalance that exists within the maritime industry and provide support for women seafarers in overcoming the challenges which might occur in their careers and lives,” said Maneesh Pradhan, managing director of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India – the Indian subsidiary of Anglo-Eastern Group.

Pradhan said AWOS in India will provide mentoring and networking opportunities to Indian women seafarers by connecting them with the experienced professionals in the maritime industry world-wide. Women leadership team of AWOS will work to identify suitable policies which will advocate for the rights and interests of women seafarers by raising awareness about the challenges they face in their careers and hence pushing for the policy changes in the maritime industry to promote gender equality and diversity.

Also, the knowledge exchange initiatives of AWOS in India will help women seafarers to develop maritime skills through support of senior officers of the merchant navy. AWOS support network will offer a sense of community and camaraderie by involving the wives of male seafarers to provide a supportive work environment for women seafarers.

Anglo-Eastern Group currently employs 189 women seafarers out of which 65 are Indian nationals. These women seafarers work aboard as senior officers in specialized cargo ships worldwide.

India’s leading shipping association Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA) too has pledged to promote the active participation of Indian women in the seafaring profession. “On International Women’s Day, MASSA salutes Indian Women who have broken societal norms and chosen seafaring as a career. We will continue to promote and support entry of women in this noble profession to bring about more gender diversity, and thereby encouraging new ideas and thoughts for making the seafaring profession more inclusive,” said MASSA CEO Capt Shiv Halbe.

Source: Anglo-Eastern Group