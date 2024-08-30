AXL 40 Under 40 Campaign Sees Record Nominations with Time Still to Apply

The AXL 40 Under 40 campaign is making waves with a record number of nominations as it seeks to highlight the brightest emerging talents in the breakbulk, project cargo, and heavy lift industries. With the deadline approaching, there is still time for outstanding professionals to be recognised.

The AXL 40 Under 40 initiative is dedicated to celebrating the next generation of leaders in the industry. It acknowledges individuals who have already made significant strides and those who demonstrate exceptional potential to lead and innovate.

Margaret Dunn, Portfolio Director at AXL, commented, “AXL is a forward-looking event showcasing the latest innovations and ideas to help the industry navigate future challenges. However, technology and strategies alone are not enough; effective leadership is crucial. The sector’s ongoing success relies on the next generation of talented professionals. AXL 40 Under 40 is designed to recognise and celebrate these emerging leaders who are poised to drive the industry forward.”

One of last year’s winners, Igor Alves, Transport & Logistics Manager at Hitachi Energy, reflected on his experience: “Being recognised as part of the AXL 40 Under 40 was both an honour and a catalyst for personal growth. It provided me with a platform that enhanced my visibility in the industry and rekindled connections with colleagues, including mentors who reached out to congratulate me. The acknowledgement not only recognised my achievements but also reinforced my commitment to the industry. I feel honoured to have received such support from peers and leaders alike.”

Also reflecting, Samuel Bersey, Business Development & Operational Manager at Lubbers Logistics Group, another of last year’s winners, shared valuable advice: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, a love for what you are doing or learning to do.” The selected 40 honourees will be celebrated with VIP status at AntwerpXL 2024, including a presentation ceremony in their honour on the last day. The criteria for selection focus on recognising professionals who, through their excellence and commitment, are making a tangible impact on their organisation or the broader industry.

Nominations remain open for breakbulk, heavy lift, and RO-RO professionals under 40 as of 10 October 2024. The process is simple: if you are a standout professional or know someone who is, submit your nomination through the 40 Under 40 registration link here. To learn more about the AXL 40 Under 40 campaign and to register for AntwerpXL 2024, visit the website here.The event, scheduled for 8-10 October, promises to be a pivotal platform for forging partnerships that drive innovation, enhance sustainability, and advance the future of breakbulk and heavy lift logistics.

Source: AXL