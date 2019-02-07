Axpo gears up for surge in European LNG imports

Europe is likely to see a surge in LNG imports in the coming years, particularly given Germany’s nuclear and coal phase-out, Domenico De Luca, head of trading at Swiss energy firm Axpo, said.

“We want to prepare ourselves for more LNG coming into Europe,” he told Montel on the sidelines of the E-World conference in Essen.

Slowing economic development would dent demand for LNG in China, as would more pipeline gas from Russia, De Luca said.

Russia is expected to start deliveries of 38bcm of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline this December, the first of three pipelines that are planned totalling 80-110bcm/year.

Falling prices

“This means it’s not impossible that Asian gas prices will fall and we will see more gas coming into Europe. There will be more liquefaction from America, which will have to find a place.”

The Asian benchmark for LNG, the Japan Korea marker, settled at USD 7.3/MMbtu (EUR 21.81/MWh) on Tuesday, while the front-month contract on the Dutch TTF hub settled at EUR 19.14/MWh on Ice Endex.

At the same time, gas demand in Europe was likely to grow over the coming years, especially in the light of the German coal-phaseout, De Luca said.

“With no nuclear and less coal production, you will need more gas for electricity production. Some of the nuclear and coal phase-out will be offset by renewables but not all of it.”

The government-appointed coal commission called for cutting 7.7 GW of hard coal and 5 GW of lignite capacity by 2022 and a complete phase-out of coal power in Germany by 2038, while all nuclear reactors will be closed by the early 2020s.

Asia slowdown

“You will have a higher demand in Europe, pushing for higher prices and on the other side the possible slowdown of Asian demand.”

While most LNG terminals in Europe still have unused spare capacity at the moment, Germany is currently pushing to build at least one LNG terminal.

“A German LNG terminal will probably not make sense in the short term but in the long run – it’s hard for me to see where else the additional gas should come from.”

Axpo bought 20 LNG cargoes last year, with about 80% spot and the rest longer term contracts, De Luca said.

“There is a huge market and it will become bigger. We have a tiny share at the moment, but it is also where we see most of our growth opportunities.”

Source: Montel