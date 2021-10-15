AXSMarine and Chinsay streamline data processing

Chinsay, the expert and pioneer in digital contracting processes for commodity and freight markets, and AXSMarine, the leading provider of SaaS solutions for dry, tanker and liner chartering, are announcing today their collaboration which brings further benefits to clients. This collaboration starts with the integration of AXSMarine’s vessel data with Chinsay’s Intelligent Contract Platform, allowing clients to benefit from increased efficiency and streamlined processes by bringing all vessel information into the contract, saving time, and eliminating errors.

How it works:

Users search a vessel by name or IMO number when creating their open position, main recap or charterparty form in ICP.Freight.

Then, the up-to-the-minute vessel details are pulled directly from AXSMarine’s Vessels database into the form.

Benefits for users, brokers and principals:

The collaboration eliminates the need to rekey data and shortens the creation time of forms through automatic integration of vessel data.

Existing ICP.Freight customers benefit from a leading source of vessel descriptions directly integrated into their contracting workflow.

Simplifies information access, improves user experience and customer service.

Existing AXSMarine customers can leverage additional value from AXSMarine private vessel databases.

Tony Faneco, CCO of Chinsay, said: “We are very pleased to add AXSMarine as one of our partners, building on our vision of collaborating within the industry, extending efficiencies to brokers and principals alike. The importance of a collaborative ecosystem is highlighted more and more by limitations currently experienced by users of standalone systems. Our integration with AXSMarine will bring a wide range of important benefits to users, streamlining activities, cutting time spent on rekeying data and minimising errors.”

Steve Fletcher, CCO of AXSMarine, said: “The importance of efficient data acquisition and sharing is growing by the day in our industry. We believe Chinsay’s Intelligent Contract Platform’s wide use in the commodity and freight markets solves a lot of the collaboration and standardization conundrums being talked about. It is our privilege to collaborate on an innovative shipping data solution, as we both have over 20 years of experience developing such endeavours.”

The integration with AXSMarine builds on the companies’ approach of streamlining workflows and collaborating with other best-of-breed technologies and is bringing the industry a new level of efficiency within its operations with improved ways of working. The collaboration will allow users to unlock the potential in their contracts, eliminating inefficiencies that often result in decreased profit margins and increased risk.

Source: AXS Marine