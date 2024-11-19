AXSMarine helps its users navigate FuelEU Maritime Regulations

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions for shipping professionals, makes yet another step on its mission to help the shipping industry stay compliant with all GHG regulations.

The company has already developed a full CO2 emissions suite comprised of multiple solutions for maritime professionals looking to monitor vessel or entire fleet emissions, CII Ratings, and to stay compliant with the latest EU ETS regulations.

AXSMarine’s latest addition to its CO2 suite comes in the form of new capabilities for AXSDry’s Voyage Estimator module, allowing its users to stay ahead of the upcoming FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which come into effect in 2025. It aims to increase the share of renewable and low-carbon fuels in the fuel mix of international maritime transport within the EU.

“FuelEU 2025 regulations means they are already another factor to consider, and we’re happy to help our users stay ahead of the competition and within the latest regulations”, said Iva Andreeva, Product Manager at AXSMarine. “Our Voyage Estimator can now measure energy intensity used by a vessel trading within the EU or European Economic Area (EEA) per fuel type in gCO2eq/MJ, as required by the FuelEU Maritime Regulation.

Our module’s interface has also been enhanced to display the additional results associated with FuelEU on top of already key calculations per voyage. Reward factors, such as those for wind-assisted propulsion, and penalties per fuel type can also be accounted for with Voyage Estimator’s latest capabilities.

The FuelEU Maritime Regulation will start at a 2% reduction in 2025, increasing to 6% in 2030, further accelerating from 2035 with an end-goal of reaching an 80% reduction by 2050. Thus, we accounted for future necessities of the shipping industry and integrated forward FuelEU projections for the various scenarios”, added Iva.

Source: AXSMarine