AXSMarine supports Sailors’ Society at Posidonia ShipSoccer

Posidonia 2024 kicked off with a soccer tournament that helped raise funds for global maritime welfare charity Sailors’ Society.

AXSMarine, a leading solutions and data provider in the shipping and commodities market, joined teams from across the shipping sector to take part in the Posidonia ShipSoccer Tournament, a key event in the Posidonia Games and donated towards the work of Posidonia’s 2024 Supported Charity.

Thomas Matellini, VP Sales at AXSMarine, said: “People are at the heart of everything we do at AXSMarine. As a community, it is important to give something back to all those seafarers and their families. That’s how supporting what Sailors’ Society does came as a natural move for everyone at the company.”

Sara Baade, CEO of Sailors’ Society, said: “We are so grateful to AXSMarine for their generous donation and to the organisers of Posidonia 2024 for choosing us as the supported charity this year. Posidonia is such a major event in the shipping calendar. We look forward to meeting up with many more of our existing partners as well as forging new relationships for the future.”

