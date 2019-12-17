AXSQ – the questionnaire management simplified – is free of charge and will remain so

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions for shipping professionals, has announced that AXSQ – the vessel questionnaire and document management platform – is provided to the shipping community for free. AXSQ is designed to replace the cumbersome email process of document management between multiple shipping stakeholders.

AXSMarine said one of its latest tools is free of charge as a celebration of its 20th anniversary in the business. Established in 2000, the company has released a multitude of tools and solutions for the shipping industry. AXSQ brought AXSMarine its sixth award in IBJ’s Best Marine IT Solution category.

The free release to the public of the company’s latest product is intended to boost the community, streamlining the workflows between owners, managers, brokers, charterers, captains and port agents.

“AXSMarine cares for the shipping community. To help it grow and evolve has been our main drive force over the past 20 years”, said Duncan Halliday, Business Development Director at AXSMarine.

“Lots of resources can be saved by this innovative and efficient platform, homogenizing a process which is currently too cumbersome for all involved. The industry has been crying out for the creation a platform standard to facilitate trade”, added Duncan Halliday.

“We live in a time where both performance and communication matter. AXSQ is free of charge. And it will remain so. No unauthorized usage of user stats, no espionage. Your data will be kept safe and secure as usual. Join today the industry standard of tomorrow”, concluded the experienced shipping professional.

Source: AXSMarine