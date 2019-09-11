Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company commissions vessel “Om”

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company commissions vessel “Om”

in International Shipping News 12/09/2019

A tug supply vessel “Om” has been commissioned after an overhaul, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

“The overhaul was carried out at the Bibi-Heybat Shipyard,” the report said. “The main and auxiliary engines, pumps, piping system, cabins, heads and a dining room were repaired.”

Upon completion of the repair of mechanisms and electrical equipment, the vessel successfully passed sea trial.
Source: Trend

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software