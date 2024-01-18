Azerbaijan says oil exports via the BTC pipeline in 2023 rose by 1.6% y/y

Oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey were up 1.6% year-on-year in 2023 at 30.2 million metric tons, Azerbaijan’s state statistics committee said on Wednesday.

The BTC is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP BP.L.

Azerbaijan’s total oil transport in 2023 amounted to 39.7 million tons, of which 75.9% flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil sourced from other countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan via the BTC increased to 5.2 million metric tons in 2023, up from 5.1 million tons a year earlier, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Editing by Andrew Osborn)