Azerbaijani oil prices increase

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $1.61 on December 19 compared to the previous price, amounting to $84.43 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country’s oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $81.79 per barrel, also up by $1.75 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $42.99 per barrel, increasing by $0.28 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea on December 19 rose by $0.53 compared to the previous price and made up $79.65 per barrel.

