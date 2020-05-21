Azerbaijan’s Jan-April oil output 12.4 mln T, flat y/y -ministry

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas condensate output was flat in January-April at 12.4 million tonnes compared with 12.44 million tonnes in the same period last year, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Natural gas output rose to 13.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first four months of 2020 from 11.6 bcm.

Azerbaijan exported 10.26 million tonnes of oil in January-April, 9.8 million tonnes of which was oil produced by an international consortium led by BP while 409,000 tonnes was produced by Azeri state energy firm SOCAR.

Natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Georgia in the first four months of the year totalled 4.6 bcm.

