Azerbaijan’s Jan-Aug oil exports via BTC pipeline fall 10% y/y

Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 10.3% year on year in the first eight months of 2020 to 19.1 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP BP.L .

Azerbaijan’s oil exports in January-August totalled 23.9 million tonnes, about 80% of which was sent via the BTC.

The volume of transit oil, crude originating in Kazakhstan, through the BTC fell to 2.8 million tonnes in the first eight months from 3.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports through the BTC fell 8% in 2019 to 31.135 million tonnes.

Turkmenistan used too export some crude via the BTC, but diverted its flows to a Russian port in 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)