Azerbaijan’s January 2023 oil exports via BTC pipeline rose 8.6% y/y

Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey rose by 8.6% in January 2023 from a year earlier, reaching 2.5 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields operated by BP.

Azerbaijan’s total oil exports in January 2023 were 3.3 million tonnes, about 77.8% of which flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil from other countries such as Kazakhstan through BTC decreased to 370,600 tonnes in Jan 2023, from 430,100 million tonnes a year earlier.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

