Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Azerbaijan’s January-June oil exports via BTC pipeline rise 6.3% y/y

Azerbaijan’s January-June oil exports via BTC pipeline rise 6.3% y/y

in Freight News 14/07/2023

Azerbaijan’s oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey were up by 6.3% year-on-year in the first six months of this year at 15.0 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said.

The BTC is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, operated by BP BP.L.

Azerbaijan’s total oil exports in January-June 2023 were 19.6 million tonnes, of which 76.5% flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil from other countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through the BTC increased to 2.45 million tonnes in Jan-June 2023, from 2.36 million tonnes a year earlier.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software