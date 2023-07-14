Azerbaijan’s January-June oil exports via BTC pipeline rise 6.3% y/y

Azerbaijan’s oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey were up by 6.3% year-on-year in the first six months of this year at 15.0 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said.

The BTC is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, operated by BP BP.L.

Azerbaijan’s total oil exports in January-June 2023 were 19.6 million tonnes, of which 76.5% flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil from other countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through the BTC increased to 2.45 million tonnes in Jan-June 2023, from 2.36 million tonnes a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Editing by Gareth Jones)