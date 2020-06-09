Azeri BTC July crude oil loadings from Ceyhan to drop almost 7% from June: schedule

The Azeri BTC crude oil loading plan from Turkey’s Ceyhan port has been set at 15.78 million barrels for July, against 16.35 million barrels in the June plan, according to a schedule seen by Reuters.

On a daily basis Azeri BTC loadings in July will be down by almost 7% from June, Reuters calculations showed.

OPEC+ members including Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by David Goodman)