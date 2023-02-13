Azeri crude sails from Turkey’s Ceyhan port for first time since quakes

The Nordlotus sailed from Turkey’s Ceyhan oil export hub loaded with Azeri crude oil on Monday, the first since the earthquakes that hit the region on Feb. 6, ship-tracking data showed and a trading source said.

The Alfa Baltica was also shown at a jetty at the Botas Ceyhan oil terminal on Monday. The tanker is also loading Azeri crude, a trade source said.

The earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 and halted operations at Ceyhan, which receives crude supplies from northern Iraq and Azerbaijan.

Source: Reuters