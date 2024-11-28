Azolla Unveils Enhanced CASPER Platform to Simplify Fuel EU Maritime Compliance

Azolla, a leading decarbonization solution provider for the maritime industry, announces the launch of its upgraded CASPER™ platform. Designed to empower shipowners and fleet operators, CASPER now features advanced capabilities to streamline compliance with the upcoming Fuel EU Maritime (FEUM) regulation, which takes effect on January 1, 2025.

A Platform Evolving with the Industry

Initially developed to help shipowners manage emissions and comply with the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS), CASPER has evolved into a holistic emissions management solution. The latest updates enable seamless FEUM compliance, consolidating all regulatory needs into one comprehensive platform.

“Fuel EU Maritime marks a significant milestone in the maritime industry’s transition to sustainability, and CASPER is here to simplify this journey,” said Kiran Shet, Business Head at Azolla. “By providing access to pooling market for surplus-deficit trading, CASPER democratises and establishes an incentive structure for adopting renewable fuels, effectively lowering the GHG intensity per unit of energy.”

CASPER: Your One-Stop Compliance Solution

The updated CASPER™ platform automates compliance calculations, providing real-time data-driven insights on FUEL EU penalties, compliance balance, and EUA exposure. Key features include:

1. EUA and Compliance Balance Tracking:

Monitor your FUEM compliance balance and track EUA exposure in real-time.

2. Determine the cost exposure:

Calculate potential EU-ETS exposure and FUEL EU penalties instantly and plan ahead for optimal cost exposure.

3. Pool Dive:

Join or create pools on CASPER’s global marketplace to buy or sell surplus balances and significantly reduce your compliance costs!

4. Mitigation Fuel Mix:

Run scenario analyses for optimal biofuel blends or RFNBOs tailored to your vessel’s trade patterns, reducing penalties and exposure.

5. Biofuel Sourcing:

Access Azolla’s network of trusted biofuel suppliers, along with expert support, to meet sustainability goals efficiently.

Making compliance easy with Strategic partnerships

Building on its strong foundation for EU ETS and FEUM compliance through strategic partnerships with Vertis Environmental Finance and the STX Group, Azolla is now positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to meet emission regulatory requirements.

“The enhanced CASPER platform reaffirms Azolla’s commitment to accelerating maritime decarbonisation. With advanced tools for calculating and tracking emissions, CASPER ensures shipowners, pool operators, and charterers can meet emission regulatory standards while uncovering cost-saving opportunities, paving the way for a more sustainable future for the maritime,” said Aditya Srivastava, Manager – Energy Efficiency & Decarbonization, Azolla.

Source: Azolla