Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch News – Information on the seaport of Taman in the Register of Russian Seaports amended

Under Rosmorrechflot Resolution No ZD-165-r of May 15, 2019, amendments have been made to information on the seaport of Taman in the Register of Russian Seaports.

The corrections made to the space of an area of the seaport of Taman are linked with the resolution taken by the Russian government earlier. The resolution is aimed at changing the boundaries of the seaport of Taman.

In addition, the total number of berths has increased in the seaport of Taman. This is related to the fact that in March 2019 the earlier built berth No 4 in an area of the seaport of Taman had been put into operation. This berth with the length of 288 meters, design capacity of 10 million tons of cargoes per year is designed for transshipping loose goods. Vessels with a length of 260 meters, the breadth of 43 meters and load draught of 14.5 meters can moor to the berth.

Source: Rosmorport