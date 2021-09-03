B85k-9, bulk carrier under construction, sold at 36.03M USD

On September 1st, on the worldwide ship bidding website SHIPBID.NET, the B85K-9, a 85,000DWT bulk carrier under construction started bidding at 30.18M USD. After 36 rounds of bid offer, B85K-9 was finally sold at 36.03M USD, exceeding the starting price of 5.85M USD.

The ship under construction is a dolphin-type 85,000DWT bulk carrier, constructed by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.). The hull number is B85k-9. It’s now in the stage of block construction and is expected to be completed on June 30, 2022.

On the same day, HUA RONG 1, a 56,381DWT Supramax built in 2012, also sold successfully on SHIPBID.NET at 124.1M CNY after 115 rounds of bid offer, with the premium rate of 30.6%.

Source: SHIPBID.Net