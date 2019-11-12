Babcock LGE continues growth in LPG, LPG Fuel Gas and LNG carrier sectors

Babcock’s LGE business – the global leader in liquid gas solutions – is celebrating its 26th order of 2019 from the world’s largest shipyards in South Korea and China, including several LPG Fuel Gas Supply System (ecoFGSS™) contracts.

Having won 16 contracts in the LPG carrier market, plus a further 10 ecoSMRT® contracts for LNG carriers so far in 2019, the company continues to thrive in challenging market conditions.

Now contracted to deliver ecoFGSS™ on six LPG carriers in a range of sizes, including the world’s first new-build system, Babcock’s LGE business dominates the sector whilst maintaining LPG and LNG carrier market share.

Using LPG as a fuel supports shipowners in compliance with global environmental legislation and reduces a ship’s environmental footprint.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director of Babcock’s LGE business, said: “These contract wins cement Babcock as the preferred supplier of key equipment within the liquid gas market in South Korea and China.

“Babcock LGE continues to focus on the LPG and LNG carrier markets, and increasingly on adjacent markets including ethane, ethylene, small-scale LNG and bunker vessels, Fuel Gas Supply Systems and other alternative fuels.”

Source: Babcock LGE