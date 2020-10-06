Babcock LGE’s Ecosmrt® Reliquefaction System Delivered On Second LNG Carrier For Sovcomflot (SCF Group)

Babcock’s LGE business, the global leader in liquid gas solutions, has delivered its single mixed refrigerant technology, ecoSMRT®, on a second LNG carrier for SCF Group.

SCF Group has taken delivery of the 174,000cbm SCF Barents from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. The vessel is on a long-term charter to energy major, Shell.

Providing the highest efficiency on the market, ecoSMRT® delivers significant environmental and economic benefits to customers.

Neale Campbell, Babcock LGE Managing Director, said: “With ecoSMRT®’s in-service performance achieving, and at times exceeding, the design expectations, we are delighted that SCF is now reaping the benefits of this system.

“As an early adopter of the technology, SCF recognised the opportunity that ecoSMRT® presented and can now boast the most efficient LNG carrier reliquefaction system in service today.”

Roman Pokromkin, Head of Technical Policy and Shipbuilding Unit for SCF Group, added: “SCF Barents is the second vessel in a series of new generation Atlanticmax LNG carriers ordered by SCF Group in 2018. The first vessel of the series, SCF La Perouse, was delivered in February 2020.

“All vessels of the series are among the first globally to feature a boil-off gas partial reliquefaction system, ecoSMRT®, which significantly reduces cargo losses while on long voyages or awaiting cargo operations.

“Since early days after commissioning of the ecoSMRT® system on-board SCF La Perouse, it has been used whenever operational circumstances permitted. This has already provided a significant reduction in environmental footprint – to date, the vessel has liquefied 750 tons of boil off gas.”

ecoSMRT® is now operating on five LNG carriers, with a further 40 to be delivered over the coming years.

Source: Babcock