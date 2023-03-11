Babcock’s LGE Business Crowned ‘Business of the Year’ at Maritime UK Awards 2023

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in marine liquified gas cargo handling solutions is celebrating winning ‘Business of the Year’ at the Maritime UK Awards, in recognition of its success of developing and delivering multiple new products resulting in significant growth over the past five years.

The business is going from strength to strength having scored more than 50 contract wins this financial year for the design and supply of cargo handling system for marine transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Ethane and Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) all using in-house developed and patented technology.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director of Babcock’s LGE business, said: “We are proud to be awarded ‘Business of the Year’ from Maritime UK. Moving forward we are working on the development of new technologies to meet the essential global requirement of emission and carbon reductions. This award recognises the hard work and dedication of the team, endorses the strong leadership and strategic direction of the business, while acting as another springboard for our continued growth.”

With a proven track record in developing market leading, innovative technologies for the processing, handling and storage of liquified gas, Babcock’s LGE business is forging a world of opportunity for international shipyards and shipowners.

The future of the business will centre around the continued transition shift towards low and zero carbon fuels including ammonia with innovative technology for low and zero carbon fuel gas supply systems and cargo handling systems complemented with carbon dioxide transportation and storage solutions in support of global carbon reductions requirements.

This year, Maritime UK’s Patron HRH The Princess Royal joined 600 industry colleagues and partners in government for an evening to celebrate the world of maritime and the fantastic progress being made by organisations across the sector in support of Maritime 2050.

Source: Babcock