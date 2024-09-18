Babcock’s LGE business granted Approval in Principle for ammonia release recovery system

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in liquefied gas solutions, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Classification Society Lloyd’s Register for its ammonia release recovery system – ecoVARSTM.

The AiP was awarded to Babcock’s LGE business during Gastech 2024 in Houston and represents a welcome addition to the company’s future carbon free fuels technology portfolio.

ecoVARSTM can be seamlessly integrated with ecoFGSS-FLEX® – LGE’s ammonia fuel gas supply system – and the cargo handling system, to allow up to 90% recovery of ammonia releases to return back to the fuel storage tank. This provides great safety, plus economic and environmental benefits.

ecoFGSS-FLEX® is based on Babcock’s well-established (45 systems currently on order and/or in service) ecoFGSS® LPG fuel gas system which, when combined with ecoVARSTM, provides the marine industry with a low-risk and safety focused solution for using ammonia as a fuel.

Michael Scott, Sales Director of Babcock’s LGE business, said: “This patented vented ammonia recovery solution, developed by our talented team, is an important addition to our growing portfolio of technologies that support the industry’s decarbonisation journey.

“The award of this AiP and launch of ecoVARSTM further demonstrates our long-standing commitment to developing solutions that make a real difference to our customers in a market that is constantly evolving.”

Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Director of Lloyd’s Register, said: “As part of our commitment to ensure the safe decarbonisation of the shipping industry, Lloyd’s Register is privileged to grant the Approval in Principle to Babcock ecoVARSTM. This solution represents a critical technology solution to ensure the safety of the crew on board ships intending to use ammonia as fuel. We believe that to achieve a successful energy transition, strong collaboration and contribution between industry stakeholders is required, and this AiP is another great example of the success of such a collaboration between LR specialists working in Busan Plan Appraisal Center and Babcock LGE engineers.”

Source: Babcock