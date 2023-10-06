Babcock’s LGE business secures 15 VLEC contracts in China

Babcock’s LGE business, the leaders in liquefied gas, has secured contracts to provide its innovative ethane cargo handling and fuel gas supply system – ecoETHN®.

The contracts are for 15 Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) at Jiangnan Shipyard for shipowners Tianjin Southwest and Pacific Gas.

These latest orders push the total number of ecoETHN® contracts for Babcock’s LGE business to 27, all delivered in partnership with Jiangnan Shipyard in China, with four vessels already delivered and in successful operation.

The new vessels will be delivered between 2025 and 2026 and will service the growing demand for international long-haul ethane transportation. Tianjin Southwest will take delivery of nine, while Pacific Gas will take six.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director for Babcock’s LGE business, said: “What we do at Babcock’s LGE business matters more now than ever and it is an honour to work with our customers on our journey to reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

“Building on our recent success securing milestone contracts to deliver our novel ecoETHN® technology and our cutting-edge ecoCO2® cargo handling system, both deliver enhanced efficiency and provides economic and environmental benefits throughout the lifetime of the ship.”

Source: Babcock