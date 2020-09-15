Babcock’s Rosyth Facility Completes Work Package On Pacific Egret

Babcock International, the Aerospace and Defence company, has completed a package of work on Pacific Egret, a vessel dedicated to industrial transportation at its Rosyth facility.

Pacific Egret, operated by Pacific Nuclear Transport Ltd and managed by Serco, arrived into the Rosyth facility for the first time earlier this month to undergo routine tank inspections, work on its propulsion system, hull painting, and other general refit activities.

The Rosyth site is home to one of the largest waterside manufacturing and repair facilities in the UK and, over the last few years, Babcock has worked with Serco to repair and maintain the NorthLink passenger transport ferries, which run lifeline services between mainland Scotland and the Northern Isles of Orkney and Shetland. With substantial investment, the site has transformed into one of the UK’s most modern maritime support facilities, making it an ideal location to support specialist vessels like Pacific Egret.

The 40-strong team followed UK Government guidance on managing the risk of COVID-19 to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the team and the ship’s crew. Skilled trades such as mechanical fitters, welders, slingers, fabricators and project personnel completed the repair and maintenance of Pacific Egret from the Rosyth site.

Sean Donaldson, Managing Director of Babcock’s Rosyth site, said: “We were pleased to welcome Pacific Egret to Rosyth for the first time, working with the customer to successfully and safely complete the engineering upkeep package.

“Our multi-skilled team worked hard, especially under COVID-19 operating restrictions, to complete the work on schedule – demonstrating our engineering insight and capability to deliver to the correct standards for our customer.”

Guy Barker, Contract Manager (INS) for Serco Marine Services, said: “We were pleased with the professionalism and quality workmanship demonstrated by everyone involved throughout the docking, with well planned activities as well as the ability to adapt to unplanned requests. Safety and security was of the highest standard and they were a great group of people to work with.”

Work continues with the customer to support Pacific Egret’s sister ship Pacific Grebe. The vessel arrived into the Rosyth facility at the end of August for a similar work package.

Source: Babcock