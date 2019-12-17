Backwardation in Dated Brent appears overdone

Several factors are at play at the moment that could have ramifications for Dated Brent.

European prompt cracks are under pressure because of the current strength of physical North Sea grades. (2) Industrial action in France is potentially affecting the output of seven refineries, which could diminish demand for local crudes. (3) Arbitrage economics suggest that incremental and opportunistic Dated-related crudes are very expensive to send to Asia. Simultaneously, Dated Brent strength is attracting more imports into Europe from the USGC.

The Forties arbitrage to Asia is closed, forcing the grade to stay and clear locally. Coincidentally our cFlow software shows a recent pickup in MEH exports to Europe as the arbitrage economics are attractive. Dated Brent is trading in steep backwardation, and physical North Sea differentials are very elevated in the short term.

These two components seriously penalize the economics for the long-haul arbitrage to Asia.

The physical differential strength of Ekofisk, a compliant bunker producer for IMO 2020, should persist. However, Forties, which produces fuel oil with ~1.5% sulfur, should come off from current levels.

Platts Analytics believes the current situation is overdone and Dated Brent’s backwardation should correct downwards in the next 30 days or so, led by weakness in Forties.

Source: Platts