Bahamas Maritime Authority Hosts Special Events at the Annual Propeller Club Greece Dinner

At the annual Propeller Club Greece Dinner, held in the elegant Caryatids Hall at the Grand Hyatt in Athens, BMA Regional Director Dimitri Tsiftsis joined over 250 guests celebrating their commitment to the Club.

Honouring each sponsor’s vital support, Club President Costis Frangoulis presented commemorative plaques to representatives, recognizing their contributions to the Club’s mission of building a stronger future for the shipping industry.

The Bahamas Maritime Authority, a longstanding sponsor, is proud to support this dedicated organization.

Source: Bahamas Maritime Authority