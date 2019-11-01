Bahri and Ertiqa sign new partnership to promote used computer recycling and reuse for environmental protection

Deepening its commitment to accelerating sustainable development in Saudi Arabia, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Computer Rehabilitation Charitable Organization (Ertiqa) to collaborate on promoting the recycling and reusing of used computers in the Kingdom to help protect the environment.

Setting the foundation for a long-term partnership for promoting a culture of sustainability, Hisham Alkhaldi, Chief Support Officer, Bahri, and Saleh Ahmed Al-Qome, CEO of Ertiqa, inked the MoU at a ceremony held at Bahri’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday, 27 October.

As part of the agreement, Bahri will extend its support to Ertiqa’s campaigns aiming at raising awareness about the importance of computer refurbishment and recycling as a significant means to protect the environment from electronic waste pollution. The maritime leader will also promote Ertiqa’s activities within the company, encouraging its employees to constantly support the non-profit organization through donations and volunteering. In addition, Bahri will donate computers and used devices to Ertiqa.

Commenting on this partnership, Hisham Alkhaldi said: “As an ardent advocate of sustainability, Bahri has adopted sustainable practices across its operations and been engaging organizations that remain at the forefront of green initiatives to drive environmental protection and social development. Our partnership with Ertiqa will enable us to reenergize our commitment to making meaningful impacts on communities in which we operate. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will allow both Bahri and Ertiqa to lead by example on reducing the carbon footprint of businesses and fighting climate change.”

Saleh Ahmed Al-Qome said: “We are pleased to have found a strategic partner to drive our efforts toward promoting the recycling and reusing of used computers and devices across the Kingdom and would like to thank Bahri for extending its generous support to our initiatives and programs. Leveraging the Bahri’s enormous presence and large employee base, we aim to create greater awareness about the importance of sustainability in the country.”

In addition to the collection, refurbishment and distribution of used computers to educational and social institutes, Ertiqa plays a major role in the education sector through helping the Ministry of Education raise educational standards even higher through the optimization of the use of both computers and training programs.

Source: Bahri