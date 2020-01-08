Bahri extends liner shipping network to South India with MV Bahri Jeddah’s maiden calls at Ennore and Chennai ports

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has reached a new milestone in its efforts aimed at expanding market footprint and enhancing connectivity with the company’s MV Bahri Jeddah making its maiden call at two of India’s leading ports. The RoCon vessel arrived for the first time at the Kamarajar Port at Ennore and the Chennai International Terminal at Chennai Port on 26 and 28 December 2019 respectively.

Owned and operated by Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s five business units, MV Bahri Jeddah will call regularly at Ennore and on an inducement basis at Chennai, offering direct call from South India to US East Coast. The business unit operates six multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule, all uniquely designed to carry project, breakbulk, container and IMO cargoes as well as heavy lifts, special purpose vehicles, and mining equipment in a single voyage.

A ceremony was held on board the vessel to mark this achievement in the presence of officials from Kamarajar Port Trust, MV Bahri Jeddah, and Transmarine Cargo Services, which represents Bahri Logistics in South India in its capacity as a shipping agent. Representatives from shippers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and project forwarders were also present at the event.

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri said: “In line with its long-term growth strategy, Bahri has remained keen on deepening its market presence and boosting its capabilities and MV Bahri Jeddah’s new milestone represents a major step forward in that direction. We aim to capitalize on Bahri Logistics reputation as a preferred carrier for heavy lift cargoes and other RoRo segments as well as our two decades’ experience in India to further strengthen our foothold in this promising market. With the new port calls, we are strategically positioned to offer our industry-leading logistics and transportation solutions to a wider customer base across the world.”

One of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world, Bahri Logistics has been present in India since 2000. Bahri has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the country’s maritime sector, linking it with key global markets along the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and the United States via a fast and reliable liner service using its fleet of state-of-the-art RoCon vessels. The company’s service also helps connect India to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean via internationally recognized transshipment hubs.

With a dedicated office in Mumbai, Bahri India works with major OEMs for moving cargo exports out of India and is also actively involved in the shipment of high and heavy equipment, serving a growing roster of clients.

Source: Bahri