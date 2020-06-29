Bahri operates cargo flights to transport medical equipment and supplies to KSA

In continuation of its ongoing efforts to support the Ministry of Health’s initiatives to contain and combat COVID-19 and as part of its SAR 10 million worth of services donated to the Ministry, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has been operating cargo flights from China to Saudi Arabia to transport medical equipment and supplies to the government of Saudi Arabia.

The special air cargo transportation comes as part of the joint efforts between Bahri, Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and NUPCO in combating the spread of the virus. Delivering on its commitment, Bahri provided its industry-leading logistics services to ship medical equipment and supplies purchased by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to the Kingdom’s airports. Bahri’s services included transporting goods from supplier warehouses and factories and storing them in China, and then completing customs clearance and chartering aircraft to deliver the cargo to the Kingdom.

Bahri operated seven cargo flights in May and June to transport into the Kingdom 25.622 million surgical masks, 326,000 N95 masks, 398,335 face shields, and 92,851 protective goggles, as well as 12.835 million of latex medical examination gloves.

Commenting on the ongoing air freight operations, Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “As a company dedicated to contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia and the prosperity of its society, Bahri is keen to reinforce and support national efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom. The operation of air cargo flights to transport medical supplies and equipment to the country represents our continuing support to the initiatives of the Ministry of Health. Offering our capabilities and logistical expertise to facilitate the transportation of medical supplies remain our highest priority at present. We are confident that, in cooperation with Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and NUPCO, we will achieve the common national goal of preserving public health, safety, and security in the Kingdom”.

In addition, Bahri shipped more than 7.54 million of latex medical examination gloves, 24,233 packs of dry wipes, 587 sets of powered air purifying respirators, 587 TM-H2 hoods, and 5.348 million of surgical masks to the Kingdom. The company will operate additional cargo flights to meet the needs of the local healthcare sector.

Source: Bahri