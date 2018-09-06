Bahri scoops ‘Shipping Line of The Year – Break Bulk Operator’ title at All India Maritime and Logistics Awards 2018

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has reaffirmed its position at the forefront of the industry by retaining the ‘Shipping Line of the Year – Break Bulk Operator’ title for the third year running at the 9th edition of the All India Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA) 2018, the leading awards program for India’s maritime industry.

Hosted by Exim India, the annual awards have emerged as an authoritative recognition of quality service, best practices and innovation across all segments of the maritime and logistics sector. Winners are carefully selected by a jury comprising experienced industry professionals and thought leaders.

The award was accepted on behalf of the company by Capt. Jiten Bhosale, Country Manager, Bahri Logistics, at a glittering ceremony held at St. Regis Hotel Mumbai on August 31, 2018. The event was attended by officials and representatives from leading maritime companies in the Indian market and beyond.

Ahmed Al-Ghaith, President, Bahri Logistics, said “Taking home this coveted award for three years in a row is a remarkable achievement, and one that further strengthens Bahri’s reputation for delivering outstanding breakbulk services of the highest caliber to our valued clients in the Indian market. This has been made possible through our sustained focus on service excellence and quality assurance. With demand for breakbulk services continuing to rise in the market, we remain fully committed to further developing our operational capabilities and providing exceptional support to our clients in India.”

Bahri has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the Indian maritime sector, linking the country with key global markets along the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, the Mediterranean and the United States via a fast and reliable liner service using its fleet of state-of-the-art RoCon vessels. This service also helps connect the country to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean via internationally recognized transshipment hubs.

Today, Bahri India works with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Tata, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hitachi, and JCB for cargo exports from India, and is actively involved in the shipment of high and heavy equipment, serving a growing roster of clients that includes ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Crompton Greaves, Larsen & Toubro, Godrej, Siemens, and Thermax.

Source: Bahri