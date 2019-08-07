Bahri underpins commitment to localization with participation in MiSK Values program

Underlining its commitment to contributing to the development of a thriving local talent pool in Saudi Arabia, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, participated in the ‘MiSK Values’ program launched by MiSK Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to cultivating learning and leadership in youth.

As part of the initiative, which aims at raising awareness among the next generation of professionals about the importance of core values in society, Bahri offered wide-ranging training opportunities to six university students providing them with a deep understanding of the corporate working environment and the company’s core values and ethics.

During the three-week program, Bahri organized training sessions and workshops for the participants at its headquarters in Riyadh. They also shadowed the company’s senior executives to learn about their tasks and responsibilities carried out in accordance with Bahri’s values, which reflect the highest standards in business ethics and management.

Commenting on the successful completion of the program, Hisham Alkhaldi, Chief Support Officer, Bahri, said: “As a champion of localization, Bahri has always remained at the forefront of efforts aimed at nurturing the future workforce that is well-equipped with advanced leadership and industry skills. We also place a significant emphasis on instilling our corporate values in participants of our various training and mentorship programs as we believe that responsible professionals will be capable of steering the growth of different sectors of the economy forward, creating a meaningful impact on our society, and helping bring the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 to fruition.”

The nation-wide program saw the participation of 120 university students training at 17 companies and entities in the Kingdom’s private and public sectors. At a graduation ceremony organized at SABIC Academy on August 1, Bahri was honored for its contributions to the success of the ambitious program. Hisham Alkhaldi accepted a special appreciation plaque on behalf of the company.

Through a variety of initiatives, Bahri has been heavily investing in training opportunities for university students and graduates, including the Summer Training Program (SAIFI), Cooperative Training Program (COOP), and the Graduate Development Program (GDP), in addition to its partnership with King Abdulaziz University to provide practical training for Marine Sciences students on board the company’s vessels.

Source: Bahri