Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. -5 to 654 Canada +2 to 190

U.S. Rig Count is down 5 from last week to 654 with oil rigs unchanged at 525, gas rigs down 5 to 123 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 6.

U.S. Rig Count is down 109 rigs from last year’s count of 763 with oil rigs down 76, gas rigs down 37 and miscellaneous up 4.

The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is down 1 to 18, unchanged year-over-year.

Baker Hughes Rig Count: Canada is up 2 to 190 rigs.

Canada Rig Count is up 2 from last week at 190, with oil rigs down 2 to 116 gas rigs up 4 to 74.

Canada Rig Count is down 11 from last year’s count of 201, with oil rigs down 21, and gas rigs up 10.

Source: Baker Hughe