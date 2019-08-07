Baleària Caribbean links Fort Lauderdale and Bimini with a high-speed ferry

This Wednesday, the 7th of August, Baleària Caribbean will launch a new fast-transport service linking Fort Lauderdale (Florida) with the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. The fast ferry connecting these two ports has a 650-person capacity and a maximum speed of 38 knots—35 for service—with the journey taking just under two hours. With five weekly services programmed to Bimini (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday), the number of connections could increase based on demand.

The new faster ferry service from Port Everglades to Bimini replaces the previous service from the Port of Miami. Thus, Baleària Caribbean becomes the Resorts World Bimini official provider for both passengers and cargo.

Adolfo Utor, Chairman of Baleària, has expressed his satisfaction with the inauguration of this new line, as “it will raise the quality of the services provided between Florida and Bimini thanks to faster ferry with increased passenger comfort and capacity.”

The new route to Bimini is the second operated by Baleària Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas. Since 2011, Baleària provides services between this port and Freeport on Grand Bahama.

Baleària’s fast ferry provides a variety of comfortable seating as well as bar-cafeteria, Wi-fi, a store, a pet zone and special family services. In recent years, the shipping company has invested more than 8.5 million Euros to install new and more efficient Caterpillar engines in addition to fully reforming and refurbishing all interiors to guarantee greater travel comfort.

Baleària’s booking services for transport and cargo is available at www.baleariacaribbean.com or by calling 866 699 6988. Booking exclusive day-trip and overnight packages at Resorts World Bimini, Casino and Hotel is available at RWBimini.com or by calling 888-930-8688, Option 1 to speak to travel specialists.

Source: Baleària Caribbean