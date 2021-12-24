Baltic Dry Index falls to 2217 down 02 points

Recent News

  

Today, Friday, December 24 2021 , the Baltic Dry Index decreased by 02 points, reaching 2217 points.

Baltic Dry Index is compiled by the London-based Baltic Exchange and covers prices for transported cargo such as coal, grain and iron ore. The index is based on a daily survey of agents all over the world. Baltic Dry hit a temporary peak on May 20, 2008, when the index hit 11,793. The lowest level ever reached was on Wednesday the 10th of February 2016, when the index dropped to 290 points.

