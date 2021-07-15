Baltic Dry Index falls to 3073 down 66 points

Today, Thursday , July 15 2021 , the Baltic Dry Index decreased by 66 points, reaching 3073 points.

Baltic Dry Index is compiled by the London-based Baltic Exchange and covers prices for transported cargo such as coal, grain and iron ore. The index is based on a daily survey of agents all over the world. Baltic Dry hit a temporary peak on May 20, 2008, when the index hit 11,793. The lowest level ever reached was on Wednesday the 10th of February 2016, when the index dropped to 290 points.

Source: Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide