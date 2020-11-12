Baltic Exchange and Antwerp Chartering Club cement stronger ties

We are delighted to announce a reciprocal agreement has been formed to cement the long-standing relationship between the Baltic Exchange and Antwerp Chartering Club.

As well as recognising the importance of the chartering community it represents in international shipping markets, this also brings about the opportunity to work together with the ACC more closely by collaborating on annual events in the region and developing the links between our two communities of members.

The ACC is the foremost networking group for chartering professionals in the Belgian and surrounding regions. It was founded in 2009 and will be particularly well known to Baltic members for its bi-annual Grand Dinner which takes place in Autumn (CV-19 permitting). The Baltic is keen to do more for members in the major shipping centres around the world and we welcome this opportunity to support members of both organisations in and around Antwerp.

“The Antwerp Chartering Club is delighted to have closer ties with the Baltic Exchange,” commented the ACC.

“Our young club teaming up with such an established maritime institute as the Baltic Exchange will give each other an extra impulse.

“We also do our utmost to create a good environment for our members and we are confident that this cooperation is another step forward.”

Source: Baltic Exchange