Baltic Exchange Dry Index at Over 1-Week Low

The Baltic Dry index, which measures the cost of shipping goods worldwide, extended losses for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, falling about 1.6% to an over one-week low of 1,873 points, amid lower demand across all vessel segments.

The capesize index, which tracks iron ore and coal cargos of 150,000 tonnes, was down for the fifth consecutive session, decreasing about 2% to 2,199 points; and the panamax index, which tracks about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of coal and grains cargoes, slumped by 2.2% to 2,147 points.

Also, the supramax index shed 6 points 1,708 points.

