Baltic falls below 4-month low on sliding vessel rates

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell to a more than four-month low on Tuesday, on lower rates across all vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index was down 21 points, or 1.6%, at 1,263 – its lowest since mid-June.

The capesize index fell 33 points, or 1.7%, to 1,862.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $270 to $15,445.

The panamax index was down 25 points, or 2%, at 1,250, hitting a three-month low since late-July.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $221 to $11,252.

The supramax index eased 11 points to 932.

