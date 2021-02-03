Baltic index at one-month low as capesize rates extend fall
The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, dropped on Tuesday as rates for the capesize vessel segment slipped for a ninth straight session.
The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, slid 64 points, or 4.4%, to 1,380, its lowest level since Jan. 4. The index extended its losing streak to eight sessions.
The capesize index was down 177 points, or 9.5%, at 1,694, its lowest since Dec. 16.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $1,463 to $14,053.
Iron ore prices tumbled as market participants turned cautious ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Feb. 11 in top steel producer China.
The panamax index was down 6 points, or 0.4%, at 1,624, its lowest level since Jan. 20.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were down $54 at $14,615.
The supramax index dipped 13 points to 1,149.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)