Baltic index climbs to over one-month high on sturdier vessel rates

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index hit a more than one-month high on Monday, as climbing rates across all vessel segments pushed prices higher.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 19 points, or 1.2%, at 1,629 points,its highest since Jan. 10.

The capesize index gained by 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,457.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $74 to $20,378.

The panamax index rose for a tenth straight session to hit a three-week high, as it added 35 points, or 2.1%, to 1,681 points.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, were up by $315 at $15,132.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose by 19 points at 1,090 points, touching its highest level since Jan. 11.

A Greece-flagged, U.S.-owned cargo ship reported two missile attacks on Monday in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, Greek shipping ministry sources and British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)