Baltic index continues to fall as capesize, panamax rates slip

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index dropped on Thursday for an 11th straight session, pressured by a dip in capesize and panamax vessel rates.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down 27 points, or 2.1%, at 1,269 points.

The capesize index lost 49 points, or 2.6%, at 1,818 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $407 to $15,075.

Rising Chinese steel scrap availability remains a major threat to iron ore demand over the long-run, Citi said in a note.

“While we don’t expect $130 per tonne (/t) iron ore will last, we do see iron ore trading in the $100-120/t range for the rest of 2020, given the broadly balanced seaborne market.”

The panamax index was down 33 points, or 2.4%, at 1,337 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, dropped $294 to $12,036.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell eight points to 923, while the handysize index fell three points to 562.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)