Baltic index declines for second straight week

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index rose on Friday and snapped an 11-session losing streak, but marked a second straight weekly fall.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose by 77 points, or 5.6%, to 1,462. But the index fell 6.5% this week.

The capesize index gained 250 points, or 13.3%, to 2,133. It declined about 4.2% this week.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes carrying commodities such as iron ore and coal, gained $2,077 to $17,690.

Iron ore rose for a second consecutive week, underpinned by stimulus-related optimism and supportive fundamentals in top consumer China, although gains narrowed on Friday on fear of possible government supervision.

The panamax index fell 13 points, or 0.9%, to its lowest in over two months, at 1,448 and was down 9.8% for the week.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, lost $112 to $13,034.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell to its lowest over seven weeks, falling 7 points or 0.6% to 1,101. The index dropped 7% this week.

Ukrainian grain agricultural export rose by 15% to 4.8 million metric tons in October versus September thanks to a new Black Sea export corridor, the UCAB agricultural business association said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)