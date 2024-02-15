Baltic index dips on falling capesize rates

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index edged down on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as falling rates for capesize vessels overshadowed gains in the panamax and supramax segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was down 3 points, or 0.2%, at 1,582 points.

The capesize index lost 40 points, or 1.6%, to 2,436 points.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $337 to $20,201.

The panamax index touched a two-week high, rising 32 points, or 2.1%, to 1,582 points.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000 tons to 70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, was up by $287 at $14,237.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose by 5 points at 1,052 points.

Egypt’s Suez Canal will coordinate with clients to find ways to reduce the effects of the Red Sea crisis on trade, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said in a meeting with Soren Toft, the CEO of shipping giant MSC.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)