Baltic index down for third day on lower rates across vessels

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index .BADI, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, slipped for a third straight session on Monday, weighed down by weaker rates across vessel segments.

* The overall index .BADI, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 15 points, or 0.9%, to 1,655.

* The capesize index .BACI fell 24 points, or about 1%, to 2,413.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, such as iron ore and coal, declined $205 to $20,008.

* Prices of iron ore futures slid on Monday, dragged down by heightened supply pressure while steel demand in top consumer China has been weakened by soft construction activity. IRONORE/

* The panamax index .BPNI lost 15 points, or 0.9%, to 1,584, its lowest level in a month.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels .BPWT, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, decreased $131 to $14,257.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS was down 7 points, or 0.5%, at 1,294.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)