Baltic index drifts lower as supramax hits over 8-month low

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities eased on Thursday, as supramax index fell to its lowest level in more than eight months.

The index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, lost 7 points to 1,388 points.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index lost 25 points to 1,182 points, it’s lowest level in over eight months.

The capesize index gained 7 points to 1,853 points.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $54 to $15,365.

Iron ore futures held within a narrow range on Thursday as upbeat industry data from top consumer China lifted sentiment, but gains were capped as investors awaited cues on further stimulus from Beijing next week.

The panamax index gained 2 points to 1,204 points.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, rose $16 to $10,835.

