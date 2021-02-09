Baltic index drops to near two-month low as capesizes extend fall

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freightindex dropped to its lowest in nearly two months on Tuesday, ascapesize vessel rates fell for a 14th consecutive session, offsetting a rise in panamax rates.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates forcapesize,panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, wasdown 11 points, or 0.8%, at 1,306.

The capesize index slipped 84 points, or 5.8%, to1,370,lowest since Dec. 10.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typicallytransport150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $698at $11,359.

Decreased activity in the Atlantic, the key Brazil-Chinaroute,and in the Pacific, has weighed on the capesize segment, AlliedShipbroking said in a weekly note.

“However, it is likely that we have finally reached afloor,with some signs of stability starting to take shape,” the notesaid.

The panamax index gained 51 points, or 3%, to1,740, itshighest level since Aug. 19, 2020.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carrycoalor grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose$466 to $15,664.

The supramax index advanced 7 points to 1,156.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)