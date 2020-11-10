Baltic index eases on lower rates for capesize, panamax vessels

Recent News

  

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, edged lower on Tuesday due to weaker rates across all vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index was down 7 points, or 0.6%, at 1,200.

The capesize index eased 8 points, or 0.4%, to 1,782.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $67 to $14,781.

The panamax index fell 11 points, or 0.9%, to 1,170 for the ninth straight session.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $95 to $10,530.

The supramax index shed 5 points to 888.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

