Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic index edges lower as capesize rates slip

Baltic index edges lower as capesize rates slip

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 15/10/2019

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, inched lower on Monday on weaker capesize vessel rates.

The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 8 points, or 0.4%, to 1,916.

The capesize index dropped 36 points, or 1.1%, to 3,254.

The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $317 to $26,065.

The panamax index gained 12 points, or 0.6%, to 1,928, posting its seventh consecutive gain.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $100 to $15,455.

The supramax index was up 5 points at 1,223.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software