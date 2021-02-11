Baltic Index Edges Up As Panamax, Supramax Gain

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freightindex on Thursday gained after posting losses in the last threesessions, as strong gains in panamax and supramax vessel ratescountered a slide in the capesize segment.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates forcapesize,panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose10 points, or 0.8%, to 1,313.

The capesize index dropped 53 points, or 4.1%, toanover two-month low of 1,243. The index slipped for a 16thconsecutive session.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typicallytransport150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $437 to$10,312.

The panamax index was up 74 points, or 4.1%, at1,871, apeak since mid-October, 2019.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carrycoalor grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose$666 to $16,838.

The supramax index added 22 points to 1,197, itshighestlevel since Oct. 24, 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)