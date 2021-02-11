Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic Index Edges Up As Panamax, Supramax Gain

Baltic Index Edges Up As Panamax, Supramax Gain

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 12/02/2021

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freightindex on Thursday gained after posting losses in the last threesessions, as strong gains in panamax and supramax vessel ratescountered a slide in the capesize segment.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates forcapesize,panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose10 points, or 0.8%, to 1,313.

The capesize index dropped 53 points, or 4.1%, toanover two-month low of 1,243. The index slipped for a 16thconsecutive session.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typicallytransport150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $437 to$10,312.

The panamax index was up 74 points, or 4.1%, at1,871, apeak since mid-October, 2019.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carrycoalor grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose$666 to $16,838.

The supramax index added 22 points to 1,197, itshighestlevel since Oct. 24, 2019.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software